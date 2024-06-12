Man tries to climb Buenos Aires building without ropes

STORY: :: This man was spotted climbing a 30-story building without safety gear

:: Courtesy: Soraya Lustau

:: Buenos Aires, Argentina

:: June 11, 2024

:: He is identified as Polish climber Marcin Banot, and was taken to police custody

The man, identified as Polish climber Marcin Banot, attempted to reach the top of the 125-meter-high (410 feet) Torre Globant before the eyes of surprised locals.

The action caused the deployment of police, the fire department, and rescue teams to the area.

Banot, who wore the jersey of the Argentina soccer team, was intercepted by a rescue team who put him in a safety harness, and forced him down. The climber was taken to police custody.