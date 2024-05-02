Man tries to break into Porterville home, arrested

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to break into a home in Porterville, putting children in danger, the Porterville Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a report of a man attempting to break into a home in the 200 block of East Putnam Avenue in Porterville on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, investigators say they contacted the man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Andrade of Porterville. Officers went to detain Andrade who resisted but was ultimately taken into custody.

Detectives say the victims were contacted, and they reported Andrade had been following them while walking on a nearby trail. They made their way home and Andrade found them and tried getting them to let him in. The suspect then removed a screen off a window a forced entry into the home.

Police say the victims were able to push the suspect out of the home until their arrival and until Andrade was taken into custody. There were children present and Andrade’s actions caused them to be placed in danger. Andrade was also found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the police department, Andrade was later booked at the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, child endangerment, under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting/delaying or obstructing a peace office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.

