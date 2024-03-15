Man tried to steal car outside Domino’s but its owner held him down, Oklahoma cops say

A Domino’s employee noticed a man attempting to steal their car from the parking lot, so they confronted him, Oklahoma police said.

The confrontation led to an physical altercation where Jimmy Robinson, 29, hit the car owner, according to a March 14 news release from Harran police.

With the help of a co-worker, police said the two held Robinson down until officers arrived.

While taking Robinson to jail, he hit his head against the partition of the police car and damaged the rear window by kicking it, according to police.

When they made it to the jail, Robinson attempted to escape, police said. He was unsuccessful and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to police.

Robinson was charged with escape from county or city jail, larceny of an automobile, assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance and malicious injury or destruction of property, according to police.

Attorney information for Robinson was not listed.

Harrah is about a 30-mile drive east of Oklahoma City.

