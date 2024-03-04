Man tried to rape woman on Gulfport beach, police say

A man tried to rape a woman on the Gulfport beach early Monday morning, police said.

Christopher Adam Williams, 24, was arrested on a charge of attempted sexual battery in connection with the attack, Gulfport police said in a news release.

Police said they were called to the beach at 3:25 a.m. to reports of a woman screaming for help. A witness reported seeing Williams on top of a woman; he had his pants pulled down, according to the release.

Williams ran away but a K-9 officer later found him a few blocks away.

The 47-year-old victim told police that she was sitting on a pavilion on the beach while her friend was fishing at the dock by the Gulfport Casino. Williams, whom she did not know, approached her and started speaking with her, which made the woman uncomfortable, the release states.

“She got up to walk away, but he followed her, grabbed her arm and told her he was going to have sex with her,” the news release states. “He then pushed her to the ground near the beach volleyball courts and covered her mouth with his hand.”

Two men heard her screams and intervened, prompting Williams to run away, police said. The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Williams was being held at the Pinellas County Jail Monday. Bail information was not immediately available.

Gulfport police are asking anyone with information about this attack or any other similar incidents to call Detective Hanh Pham at 727-893-1654.