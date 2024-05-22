Firefighters were called on Tuesday to extricate a man trapped in a grain silo west of Salem.

It took three hours on Tuesday for firefighters to rescue a man who was trapped up to his chest in a grain silo east of Salem.

Marion County Fire District No. 1 said they received a call at 1:30 p.m. that a man, who they did not name, was unable to remove himself from the silo.

The man was trapped in the silo on a farm on Silverton Road between Salem and Silverton.

Ladder trucks from Marion County and Salem Fire District were used to assist in the rope rescue of the man.

He was taken to Salem Health for evaluation, though his condition was not immediately known.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man trapped in grain silo near Salem freed after 3 hours