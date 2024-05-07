Man trails own truck, helps police nab alleged car thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had his truck stolen from a Raleigh shopping center Sunday said he was able to trail the vehicle for several miles and help police catch the alleged car thief.

The victim didn’t want to be identified but said he was inside the Burlington store on Stage Road for about an hour and when he came outside saw someone driving off in his white Chevy Avalanche.

The victim was shopping with a friend, and they jumped into the friend’s car and began following his truck. They also called police and gave them turn-by-turn directions.

“We tried to keep our distance. I don’t think they knew we were following them,” the victim said.

The victim told investigators a gray Jeep also appeared to be following the pickup.

He said the suspect bailed out of the Avalanche at S Bellevue Boulevard and Peabody Avenue in Midtown when the truck stalled.

“He probably thought it was a kill switch,” the truck owner said.

When officers arrived, the victim pointed out the suspect, later identified as Jamaal Jones-Cage, 32, who was running southbound on Bellevue.

Police said Jones-Cage left a red jacket, a screwdriver, a pair of pliers, and work gloves inside the victim’s vehicle.

Officers said they also found a generator and various construction tools in the back seat of the Chevy Avalanche that did not belong to the victim.

The truck owner said Jones-Cage damaged his steering wheel column to start the vehicle.

Jones-Cage was charged with theft of up to $60,000 in property. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

