Man was trafficking fentanyl out of Raynham house — Fatal OD led police to his phone

RAYNHAM — A 37-year-old "career criminal" from Raynham was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine while also being in possession of illegal guns, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said.

Terrance Silveira pleaded guilty last week in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, five counts of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count each of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, the DA's office said in a written statement Monday.

Silveira was sentenced by Judge William White to serve seven to nine years in state prison. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Russ Eonas.

Fatal overdose prompts investigation

During the course of an investigation into a fatal drug overdose, investigators identified the defendant’s phone number as a source of supply, the DA's office said.

Utilizing the number, undercover Massachusetts State Police troopers conducted five controlled buys of fentanyl from the defendant.

On Jan. 12, 2023, investigators sought a search warrant for the defendant’s apartment on Daisy Lane in Raynham, the DA's office said. Prior to executing the warrant, investigators arranged another purchase of fentanyl from the defendant. When the defendant left to distribute the drugs, he was apprehended. Investigators recovered approximately 10 grams of fentanyl from him at that time.

Drugs stashed in sober house: DA 'High-level' Taunton trafficker stashed the drugs in his room at sober house, DA says

Police find drugs, guns, cash and more

During the execution of the search warrant, from various locations within the home, investigators recovered approximately 104 grams of cocaine, from the defendant and the home, 105 grams of fentanyl, $9,952 in cash, two firearms (one Glock 9mm and one RF-15 long gun), ammunition, high capacity feeding devices and indicia of distribution (scale, money counter).

Tampering with medical fentanyl Berkley nurse gets home detention for tampering with patients' fentanyl

The defendant has served multiple state prison and county jail sentences for drug trafficking and assaults.

“The defendant is a career criminal who continues to traffick in large amounts of narcotics and was in possession of guns to facilitate his drug dealing. He clearly is a danger and needs to be kept off the street for a long time,” Quinn said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Raynham man was trafficking drugs out of Daisy Lane house