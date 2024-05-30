Man tosses rocks onto Los Angeles freeway, causing flat tires, motorcycle crash

A man was caught on video throwing rocks onto the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, causing flat tires and a motorcycle crash.

The video, captured around 3:30 a.m. by stringer service OnSceneTV, shows what appeared to be an unhoused man crouching behind a barrier on the side of the freeway near 23rd Street. The man tossed several rocks onto the roadway for unknown reasons.

One of those rocks hit a motorcyclist, who then slid off his bike for what appeared to be tens of feet. He was able to get up under his own power, and drivers behind him successfully stopped their vehicles in time to avoid him.

110 Freeway rocks

The man appeared to avoid major injury. Other drivers received flat tires after running over the rocks.

The suspect appeared to walk away from the scene without being confronted by law enforcement.

110 Freeway rocks

When reached for comment, the California Highway Patrol had no additional information on the incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.