Man ties Grindr date to bed, then robs and abandons him, California officials say

A 27-year-old man is facing time in prison after being convicted of attacking and robbing a man he met on Grindr, California officials said.

Anthony Silveria of Fremont was found guilty Monday, May 6, of multiple charges, including first-degree robbery, false imprisonment and identity theft, according to a news release from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

In September 2022, Silveria met a man on the dating app, Grindr, and the two drove to a San Francisco motel separately, according to prosecutors.

The victim had rented the room, officials said.

After being in the room for some time, Silveria pulled out a gun and tied the naked man to the bed, prosecutors said.

He started going through the victim’s bags and began hitting him while demanding his bank passwords, officials said.

That’s when Silveria told the victim he’d let him go if he withdrew $400, officials said.

Once the victim agreed, Silveria let him get dressed and made him wipe down the room before taking him to a nearby ATM, officials said.

“As we have in this case, we always stand ready to assist law enforcement in their important work prosecuting bad actors. We will continue to fight for the safety and security of the LGBTQ+ community as we work toward a world where the lives of our users are free, equal, and just,” a Grindr spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement.

After taking the man’s money, Silveria refused to give the victim his car keys back, officials said. He also took the man’s phone, iPad and wallet, prosecutors said.

Silveria drove the man to Emeryville, about 11 miles northeast of San Francisco, and left him there at 4:30 a.m., officials said.

“Mr. Silveria preyed on a man who was in a trusting, compromised, and vulnerable position,” Assistant District Attorney Edward Mario said in the release. “I thank the victim for his bravery in testifying and re-living traumatic life events. This conviction ensures accountability for Mr. Silveria’s actions and provide a measure of justice for the victim.”

Silveria faces up to 12 years in prison, prosecutors said. His sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

