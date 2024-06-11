Man thrown into river from canoe dies after woman rushes to help him, Oregon cops say

A 49-year-old man died after he was thrown into a river while canoeing with a woman in Oregon, deputies said.

The two were floating in a canoe June 6 down the Nehalem River near the Miami-Foley bridge, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Their canoe suddenly struck something in the water, “got sideways” and sent them both into the river, deputies said.

The woman began swimming to the shoreline, but when she looked back, she saw the man “face-down in the water not moving,” deputies said.

She turned around, rushed back to him, and pulled him to the shore and tried to perform life-saving measures.

Residents heard her “cries for help” and called 911, deputies said.

Other neighbors responded to the river and also tried to resuscitate him, but he died, authorities said.

Deputies warn the public to always wear a life jacket.

“Even though you might be a lifelong boater or expert swimmer, one never knows what might happen when you hit the water during a boating incident,” Marine Deputy Dennis Greiner said in the post.

