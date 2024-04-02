Man threatened to kill Supreme Court chief justice, feds say. Now, he’s off to prison

A man called the U.S. Supreme Court over the summer and left a menacing, “expletive-laden” voicemail message threatening to kill the chief justice, federal prosecutors said.

Neal Brij Sidhwaney, a 43-year-old resident of Fernandina Beach, Florida, identified himself and made repeated death threats during the message left on July 31, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

He said the “message is for” Chief Justice John Roberts, according to court records, including a competency report that identified Roberts as the target of the threats, Bloomberg Law reported. The report was later sealed.

“I will (expletive) kill you,” Sidhwaney said in the voicemail, according to the outlet.

Now the threats have landed Sidhwaney a 14-month federal prison sentence, the attorney’s office announced in an April 2 news release. In December, he pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat with intent to kill, prosecutors said.

As part of his sentencing, Sidhwaney is banned from visiting Washington, D.C., where the Supreme Court is located — unless he gets permission from a probation office, court records show.

Kathryn E. Sheldon, his court-appointed federal public defender, declined a request for comment from McClatchy News on April 2.

A doctor who had examined Sidhwaney determined “he was competent despite suffering from a delusional disorder, which is controlled by a psychotropic medication regimen,” a Sept. 27 court filing ordering his detention says.

Sidhwaney had tried “to make contact with the intended target of his threats” and tried to buy an AK-47 after he was fired from his job at Google, according to the filing.

He worked for Google as a programmer, Reuters reported.

It’s unclear when or why he was fired from Google. McClatchy News contacted Google on April 2 inquiring about his employment and didn’t receive an immediate response.

It’s also unclear why Sidhwaney threatened Roberts, as prosecutors didn’t specify potential motives.

He’s banned from contacting Roberts directly or indirectly, according to court records.

McClatchy News contacted the U.S. Supreme Court for comment on April 2 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

Fernandina Beach, where Sidhwaney is from, is about a 35-mile drive northeast from Jacksonville.

