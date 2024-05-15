Man who threatened Chippewa Falls Judge, now in a mental hospital

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re learning a man, accused of threatening to quote “shoot up” a Chippewa County Courthouse, is now in a mental hospital. According to court documents, the attorney for 40-year-old Harley Alcala says he has not been able to reach him and says he is currently committed in a hospital.

In May of last year, Alcala was arrested and charged after a police chase, following a post he made on social media where he threatened to shoot up the courthouse and a Chippewa County Judge. He has another court date set for July 31st.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX2548 & WIProud.