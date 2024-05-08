Man thought Powerball prize was an April Fools' prank

Michigan man Jeremiah Maher said he thought he was being pranked when he won a $100,000 prize from the April 1 Powerball drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he initially thought he was the target of an April Fools' Day prank when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Jeremiah Maher, 43, of Taylor, told Michigan Lottery officials he checked the numbers from the April 1 drawing and was shocked to see they matched four of the white balls and the Powerball on the ticket he bought from the 7-Eleven store on Ecorse Road in Taylor.

"I looked at my numbers after the drawing and I thought someone was pulling an April Fools' Day prank on me," Maher said. "It felt so unreal to see my numbers come up in the drawing. It's definitely the most exciting April Fools' Day I've ever had!"

Maher said his $100,000 prize money, which turned out to be very real, will go toward building a new house.