Man test-driving Harley in Titusville dies after crashing into wall of unoccupied store

In a press release, Titusville police said officers responded at 4:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a crash with injuries at 2405 S. Hopkins Ave., the address of Miracle City Harley-Davidson at the Titus Landing shopping center.

A Titusville man died after crashing a motorcycle he was test-driving into a wall of an unoccupied business.

The preliminary investigation "revealed an adult male was test-driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle within the confines of the Titus Landing parking area," the release stated.

The driver, whose name and age were not released, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear exterior wall of an unoccupied shopping venue, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 4:40 p.m.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

