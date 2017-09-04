Man tells police he killed wife during 'dream' after finding her dead on bedroom floor

A North Carolina man called emergency services to report that he thinks he may have killed his wife in his sleep.
Matthew Phelps of Raleigh told a 911 dispatcher that he "had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor … I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed."
"I think I did it," said Mr Phelps during the seven-minute phone call in which he explained he had taken the cold medicine Coricidin for his trouble sleeping.
He believed he had accidentally killed his wife Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps in his sleep.
The dispatcher repeatedly asked Mr Phelps "How?"
“She’s not moving at all. Oh my God. She didn’t deserve this,” Mr Phelps cried.
A full police investigation is underway. Coricidin
Mr Phelps is currently being held in jail without bond and due to appear in a Raleigh court on 5 September.
175