Man tells Phoenix police he meant to shoot a dog but killed a woman on accident

A man told police he shot a woman by mistake in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 16th Street and Broadway Road, where officers located Genoveva Antillon, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound outside her home.

Antillon was taken to the hospital, where she later died, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Investigators said Maury Williamson, 35, gave conflicting information related to the crime scene.

Williamson reportedly told to police that he shot Antillon on accident when he attempted to shoot a dog that was attacking him.

Police said they used a search warrant and recovered a gun inside Antillon's home that Williamson had tried to hide after the shooting, Krynsky added.

Phoenix police arrested Williamson and transported him to jail where he was charged with multiple felonies including manslaughter, a weapons violation and tampering with evidence.

The investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man who shot, killed woman