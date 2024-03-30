Man tells deputies 'I am not going to jail' before leading them on chase

Mar. 30—A Lacey's Spring man was arrested at a home Monday by Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies after he drove off from a safety checkpoint and fled law enforcement on foot on Saturday, according to a deputy's affidavit.

Justin Paul Oakes, 30, remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $57,300 bond and is charged with felony attempt to elude, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and numerous other traffic violations, jail records show.

Deputies stopped a Ford F-150 occupied by a man and woman who carried no driver's licenses at a safety checkpoint near the 3000 block of East Upper River Road in Somerville on Saturday, according to an affidavit signed by Deputy Tyler Pepper.

The pair were identified by their Social Security numbers as Oakes and Felicia Eadie, and they both had outstanding warrants, according to the affidavit.

"When Pepper was advised of the warrants, dispatch said a burglary-in-progress was called in at our location by Eadie's cell phone," the affidavit reads. "Pepper learned that Eadie was trying to get Pepper off their attention to not be apprehended."

Deputies said they instructed Eadie to exit the vehicle while Oakes was told to pull into a parking lot. As Pepper approached Oakes' vehicle, Oakes overheard dispatch say he had active warrants, according to the affidavit.

"I am not going to jail, I'm sorry," Oakes allegedly said. He then "took off through the parking lot, jumped a ditch" and almost hit another deputy's patrol vehicle and a bystander's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A Sheriff's Office corporal pursued Oakes while Pepper stayed behind with Eadie, according to the affidavit. After transferring Eadie to another deputy's custody, Pepper then joined in the pursuit.

He caught up to the corporal and Oakes' vehicle near the 400 block of Murphy Road, around 7 miles east of the checkpoint, according to the affidavit.

"Oakes had fled on foot through the woods going toward (Alabama) 36," the affidavit reads. "After a long period of time searching the area, Oakes was unable to be found."

Deputies said they then called a tow truck to the scene and searched the F-150.

Pepper "located two clear baggies between the middle seat that (contained) a white crystal-like substance," according to the affidavit, as well as a "methamphetamine pipe."

The crystal-like substance, weighing over 9 grams, tested positive for meth, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they later arrested Oakes at a home on Turtle Dove Drive in Lacey's Spring on Monday. At the time of the arrest, Oakes and Eadie were both scheduled to stand trial in June in Cullman County on third-degree burglary charges.

Court records on Friday showed no new charges filed against Eadie in connection with Saturday's chase, and jail records show she was not booked into Morgan County Jail.

Until last year, the maximum penalty for fleeing law enforcement in Alabama was a Class A misdemeanor. Changes to the state law in September made attempting to elude a Class C felony if, while fleeing, the offender strikes another vehicle or pedestrian or causes physical injury to any other person.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.