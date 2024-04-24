Man tells child ‘he would kill her’ after alleged molestation at Floyd County home, deputies say
After nearly two years on the run, a man has been arrested after an investigation into a child molestation allegation.
Floyd County officials said the incident occurred between Dec. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.
Deputies said Mark Paul Dawson Sr., touched a child inappropriately at a home on Doyle Road in Cedartown.
Dawson allegedly told the victim “he would kill her” if she told anyone. Floyd County deputies said this caused the victim cruel and excessive mental pain.
According to court documents, Dawson failed to appear on Feb. 23, 2024, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Monday, Dawson was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail. He’s charged with child molestation.
