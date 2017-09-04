Man Tells 911 He Woke From a Dream to Find Wife Stabbed in Their Bedroom: 'I Think I Did It'

A North Carolina man was arrested after he told a 911 dispatcher that he woke up from a dream covered in blood and found his wife stabbed in their bedroom.

Matthew Phelps, a 29-year-old aspiring pastor, called 911 around 1 a.m. Friday and told the dispatcher that he thought he killed his wife, 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps.

When the dispatcher asked what happened, Phelps says in the 911 call, “I had a dream. And then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor. I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it.”

Phelps told police he had taken cold medicine before going to bed.

“I took more medicine than I should have. I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night,” Phelps told the operator.

Phelps said he didn’t know if his wife was beyond help because he was too scared to get close to her to check. He said the blood on his body had already dried.

Police responded to the Raleigh townhouse to find the woman mortally wounded. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Phelps was charged with murder later that morning.

“I can't believe I did this,” Phelps can be heard saying towards the end of the call. “Oh my God. Oh God. She didn’t deserve this. Why?”

The couple had been married less than a year, The News & Observer reported. Phelps had been studying to become a pastor and his wife was a Sunday school teacher, reports said.

Phelps is being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center. His wife's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Her family set up a YouCaring fundraiser to help “ease the financial burden” as they grieve.

Online records don't show whether Phelps has an attorney.

