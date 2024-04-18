Man and teen arrested for shooting in Del Rey, deputies say
Authorities arrested a man and a teenage boy for a shooting in Fresno County on Tuesday night.
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in an order on Tuesday that BloomTech, the for-profit coding bootcamp previously known as the Lambda School, deceived students about the cost of loans, made false claims about graduates’ hiring rates and engaged in illegal lending masked as "income sharing" agreements with high fees. The order marks the end of the CFPB's investigation into BloomTech's practices and the start of the agency's penalties on the organization. The CFPB is permanently banning BloomTech from consumer lending activities and its CEO, Austen Allred, from student lending for a period of 10 years.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
This week the United Arab Emirates saw record rainfall, the heaviest amount in 75 years. Many have speculated that the nation’s cloud seeding operations were to blame, though experts said otherwise. Here's what to know.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
The Flyers needed to empty their net with the score tied against the Capitals in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
After misinterpreting user posts about Klay Thompson's poor shooting during an NBA game, X's AI bot Grok created a fictitious story on the social media platform's trending section.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
A first-half red card changed everything between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Betancourt faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.