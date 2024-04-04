Man, teen arrested in connection to shooting death of 80-year-old woman

Jackson police said two suspects were arrested Wednesday night in connection to the fatal shooting of an 80-year-old woman.

Alex Bush, 16, and Ramon Thompson, 20, are now in police custody after their arrests following warrants issued Wednesday for their arrests.

Bush and Thompson face charges of murder and drive-by shooting.

On Monday in the 3800 block of Nichols Boulevard, 80-year-old Annie Peoples was fatally shot.

According to police, Peoples and her sons were lying in the front room of their home sleeping, when a dark colored vehicle pulled up to the residence. Three men got out, and they began firing shots into the home.

Peoples was shot in the back of the head and died, police said.

