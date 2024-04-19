Man tased after leading Okaloosa County deputies on chase, being found with drugs: OCSO

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Sunday after he led deputies on a chase and was found with drugs, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The post said deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on a Nissan driven by 26-year-old Nkosi Seals Sunday around 2:30 p.m. in Crestview.

When deputies activated their lights and sirens, Seals left the area, according to the post.

Seals then allegedly led deputies on a short chase before crashing his car into a utility pole near Lindbergh Street and Highway 90.

The post said Seals then ran but was taken into custody after being tased.

Seals was in possession of controlled substances and a digital scale, according to the post.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

