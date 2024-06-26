Man targeted while working during random drive-by shooting in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Shocking details and photos are coming out of a typically quiet Florissant neighborhood after a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Florissant Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hummingbird Dr. Neighbors tell FOX 2 the street was blocked off for about an hour as police investigated. Pictures show the damage left behind, including a car riddled with bullet holes.

No one was injured in the shooting. A source tells FOX 2 the man who returned fire is a photographer who was taking pictures of a home that was about to go on the market.

Neighbor Dominick Campbell saw it all happen. He said he watched as multiple young men in a dark sedan opened-fire on the middle-aged photographer, who returned fire.

“The gentleman luckily had a firearm on him, thank God,” Campbell said. “I think that’s what saved his life.”

After hearing at least seven shots, Campbell said he and his girlfriend went over to check on the man.

“He moved like he was a 30-year-old,” Campbell explained. “He was moving around that car for his life. He did a very good job.”

The ordeal has Campbell, a father of a 2-year-old, considering a move for his young family.

That’s something one longtime resident named Denise isn’t considering.

“We’ve all been here for a very long time, and I don’t plan on moving anywhere because of it,” Denise said. “Because it happens. You can run, but you can’t hide.”

Campbell hopes police are able to track down the young men who opened fire. He also has a message for St. Louis County prosecutors.

“I get angry when I see bad things happen to good people. That guy was just out here doing his job,” Campbell said. “If they catch them, make it hurt. Make these kids pay for attempted murder.”

Florissant Police have not released any more information about the suspects in this case or any potential charges they may face.

