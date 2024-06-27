Man targeted by follow-home robbers who led pursuit across Southern California

Two suspects who led police on a lengthy pursuit through Orange and Los Angeles counties Wednesday are believed to be connected to a follow-home robbery in Rancho Cucamonga.

The male victim, who did not wish to be identified, visited a Chase bank on Tuesday and withdrew around $2,000 in cash from the ATM for a birthday party.

He drove to his parents’ Rancho Cucamonga home and entered the house, leaving the cash inside his car.

That’s when he suddenly heard his car alarm go off.

“He said, ‘As soon as I sat down [inside the home], I heard the alarm go off,’” the victim’s mother recalled. “He said, ‘My car was broken into! I ran out and saw no one was close to my car.'”

A nearby home doorbell camera captured the suspects’ white SUV speeding away before the victim could catch them.

The suspects’ white Audi SUV was ditched in Hawthorne after a lengthy pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on June 26, 2024. (TNLA)

The suspects’ white Audi SUV was ditched in Hawthorne after a lengthy pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on June 26, 2024. (TNLA)

The Chase bank in Rancho Cucamonga where a victim withdrew around $2,000 in cash before being targeted in a follow-home robbery on June 25, 2024. (KTLA)

The suspects’ white Audi SUV led police officers on a lengthy pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on June 26, 2024. (KTLA)

The suspects’ white Audi SUV was ditched in Hawthorne after a lengthy pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on June 26, 2024. (TNLA)

Investigators are searching for evidence inside the suspects’ SUV as one suspect remains at large. (TNLA)

The suspects’ white Audi SUV led police officers on a lengthy pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on June 26, 2024. (KTLA)

“In looking at home video surveillance, they were able to piece together what had happened and they spotted a white SUV which happened to be the Audi,” explained Maria Rodriguez a spokesperson from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Costa Mesa police officers spotted the white Audi SUV with license plates that had been stolen in Riverside.

The suspects refused to pull over and led officers on a lengthy pursuit. They reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour while dangerously weaving through freeway traffic and surface streets.

Rancho Cucamonga officers noticed the SUV and immediately contacted Costa Mesa police, alerting them the car may be the same vehicle used in the follow-home theft.

“Sure enough, it was determined that, yes, it was the car we had seen from [Rancho Cucamonga’s] case the day prior,” Rodriguez said.

At one point during the chase, the driver pulled over, stepped out and surrendered to police. However, the passenger suddenly jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off, continuing the chase.

The car was later abandoned in Hawthorne and was located by police. The suspect, however, was nowhere to be found.

The victims said they’re glad one suspect was caught, but are hoping the second suspect is located soon before another person is victimized.

“We were fortunate because no one was hurt,” said the victim’s mother. “But the money was gone and it was not a happy day for all of us.”

Crime technicians are investigating the SUV hoping to find evidence that will lead detectives to the suspect at large.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Rancho Cucamonga police at 909-941-1488.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.