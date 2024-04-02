Man taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting: Akron police

***Video above: How to report tips to U.S. Marshals.***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man was reportedly taken to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Akron Monday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Tonawanda and Newton after a caller reported seeing a man pull out a gun and point it at houses nearby, according to the Akron Police Department.

An officer responding to the scene found the man near the intersection of Brittain Road and Ottawa, a police report said.

According to Akron police, the officer fired a shot, hitting the man. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released the man’s name at this time.

The officer, who is a nine-year veteran with the department, was placed on paid administrative leave, following normal procedure after an police-involved shooting.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations will be handling the investigation. Office of Professional Standards and Accountability is also conducting an internal investigation into the shooting.

