Man taken into custody after stabbing incident in Neenah

NEENAH ― One man has been taken into police custody after a stabbing incident over the weekend.

Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson confirmed the news after Neenah Police Department officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint at Greene’s Pour House, 134 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday.

According to Olson, the suspect stabbed another male in the chest twice after “an unusual disagreement” while sitting next to one another at the bar.

A police news release said the two men were unknown to one another prior to meeting at Greene’s and had accusations of theft while playing cards.

One man followed the other into the restroom, where the stabbing incident took place.

Olson described the wounds as minor as the victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

The suspect was arrested and booked into county jail after leaving the scene. His name was not released.

