Man taken into custody after Sacramento deputies say he stabbed 7-year-old girl in Rancho Cordova

A 7-year-old girl is expected to survive following a stabbing at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex Tuesday night; hours after the incident unfolded, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies took the man accused of the attack into custody.

The incident began about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Redwoods at Mather Station apartments on the 2800 block of La Loma Drive when a neighbor reportedly stabbed the child, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

The motive for the attack was unknown, Gandhi said, but the suspect had “known mental issues.”

Deputies set up a perimeter around the man’s apartment, evacuating several adjacent units, and spent hours trying to coax the man to surrender.

The man came out of the apartment just before 5 a.m. and was detained by deputies.

Gandhi is expected to announce the charges the man may face after he is booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Meanwhile, deputies say the girl was hospitalized but is expected to recover.