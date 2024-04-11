Man tackles gunman after shooting in Marysville, police say

Apr. 10—A bystander on Tuesday night subdued an alleged gunman in the parking lot area of Lakeside Indian Cuisine Bar and Grill in Marysville, according to police.

Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the department received emergency calls alerting officials of an active shooter in front of the restaurant in the 900 block of B Street.

According to Sachs, the suspected gunman, 26-year-old Roy Lavern Kirk Jr. of Clearlake Oaks, exited his vehicle in the parking lot and allegedly fired one round from his semi-automatic handgun into the air. Patrons inside the restaurant went outside to see what had happened and as they did so, Kirk allegedly fired four to five more rounds from his handgun into the air.

Sachs said Kirk then allegedly pointed the gun at the group outside.

"Fearful the suspect was going to shoot the patrons, which were also his family members, the bystander put his own safety at risk and tackled the gunman," Sachs said. "The group of subjects then subdued the suspect and disarmed him as officers arrived on scene."

Sachs said when Marysville officers arrived, a "large group of subjects" was holding Kirk on the ground.

Deputies from the Yuba City Police Department said prior to the alleged shooting incident in Marysville, Kirk allegedly was found to be "manipulating and brandishing a firearm in the parking lot of a gas station" somewhere on Colusa Highway in Yuba City.

Kirk was subsequently arrested for attempted homicide and booked into Yuba County Jail, Sachs said. As of Wednesday morning, Kirk was not listed as being at the jail according to online records.

Pending further investigation, other charges may be filed with the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, Sachs said.

"The citizens of Marysville can rest a little easier tonight knowing this suspect is off the street," Sachs said. "If it was not for the heroic actions of the bystander, there may have been a different outcome."