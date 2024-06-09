Man sustains life-threatening injuries after oil tank explodes, catches fire in Hyannis

A man with life-threatening injuries was flown to a Boston hospital after a waste oil storage tank exploded and ignited a fire in Hyannis, according to the fire department.

The department did not have further information about the man's status on Sunday.

At 2:23 p.m. on Friday, first responders received a 9-1-1 call about a fire or explosion at 105 Ferndoc St. and dispatched the Hyannis Fire and Barnstable Police Departments. The first Barnstable Police sergeant on the scene determined that one person was still in the burning building.

Fire crews rescued the man and brought him outside to an awaiting Hyannis ambulance. Additional fire companies arrived and extinguished the fire.

"The fire was associated with the failure of a waste oil storage tank which released a substantial amount of oil and other fluids.inside and removed," reads the press release from the Hyannis Fire Department.

The man needed to undergo "extensive decontamination" before he could be flown via Boston Medflight, according to officials.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the town of Barnstable Health and Public Works Departments were on hand to limit the effects of the spilled oil. The fire and explosion are under investigation by State Troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office, Barnstable Police Department, and Hyannis Fire Department.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Man sustains life-threatening injuries after Hyannis fire on Friday