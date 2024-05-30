Man with Suspended License Shocks Judge After Appearing Virtually in Court While Driving

“I don’t even know why he would do that," Judge Cedric Simpson said during the Zoom call

An Ann Arbor, Michigan, judge couldn’t believe his eyes when a defendant attended a virtual court hearing for a suspended license dialed in via Zoom while driving his car.

The May 15 incident is now going viral, and shows Judge Cedric Simpson being visibly and verbally confused as Corey Harris called into his Washtenaw County hearing from his moving vehicle.

As the split-screen video begins, Harris’ public defender introduces him in one frame while Simpson waits for the defendant to join the proceeding.

“Mr. Harris, are you driving?” the judge asks.

"Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office," Harris replies. “So, just give me one second. I’m parking right now.”

Harris, focusing on the road, is oblivious to Simpson’s facial expressions. The judge appears to be at a loss of words for what is happening.

A few moments go by, and Simpson asks Harris if he’s stationary.

“I’m pulling in right now at this second,” the defendant replies in a sing-songy voice. “Yes, I am.”

A smiling Simpson asks the public defender for clarification about what Harris is in court for. She asks for an adjournment for her client’s case.

There’s another brief pause.

“Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something,” the judge begins with a straight face. “This is a ‘driving while suspended?’ ”

“That is correct, Your Honor,” the public defender says.

“And he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license?” Simpson asks sternly.

The judge and Harris appear to be completely dumbfounded as both sit in silence.

“Those are the charges, Your Honor, yes,” the public defender says.

Simpson takes a beat before going over the details yet again.

“No, I’m looking at his record. He doesn’t have a license. He’s suspended, and he’s just driving,” Simpson says.

“That is correct, your honor,” Harris’ legal counsel responds.

There is more silence as all participants of the Zoom seem to not know how to respond to the situation.

“Hello?” Harris asks. He’s advised to wait for a moment.

A few more seconds go by and Simpson adds, “I don’t even know why he would do that.” He then revokes Harris' bond.

“Defendant is to turn himself into the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond,” Simpson says.

“Oh my God,” Harris says in disbelief while tilting his head back into his driver’s seat as Simpson ends the hearing.

Harris had been charged with driving with a suspended license back in October 2023, Detroit’s WXYZ said on Wednesday, May 29, citing court records.

PEOPLE reached out to the Washtenaw County jail for comment, but did not immediately hear back.



