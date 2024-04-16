Man suspected of soliciting 13-year-old

Apr. 15—A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Odessa police detectives said they discovered he and a 14-year-old girl have been exchanging sexually explicit photos of themselves for 20 months.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a woman discovered Noah Stanley Scoville and the 14-year-old had been communicating with each other through two apps after going through the teenager's phone in January. She gave the phone to police and gave permission for detectives to search the phone for themselves.

When forensically interviewed, the girl said she'd known Scoville for three years and they had been dating since May 2022, the report stated. She acknowledged they'd been having "inappropriate and explicit" conversations during that time and it continued even after she told him how old she was in August 2023.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives learned the two had been having sexually explicit conversations since the girl was 13 and Scoville solicited images from her frequently, the report stated.

Scoville was arrested on suspicion of online solicitation of minor under 14, a second-degree felony. Ector County jail records, which show Scoville has a Florida address, was released after posting a $25,000 surety bond.