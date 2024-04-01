Abilene police arrested a man Sunday in connection with two armed robberies.

Keenan Robertson, 28, of Sweetwater faces two charges of first-degree aggravated robbery and one charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, according to jail records.

Robertson was being held Monday in Taylor County Jail on $202,000 in total bonds, according to jail records.

Aggravated robbery

On Sunday, police responded to an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Hartford Street in western Abilene, according to a police media release.

The victim told police "a male pulled a weapon on him while he was in his vehicle, and robbed him of his cell phone and vehicle, and fled the scene," according to allegations in the media release.

Just a short while later, a patrol unit found the vehicle with Robertson inside. He was then taken into custody and charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest.

During the investigation, police "discovered that Robinson had been involved in a convenience store robbery the previous week," according to allegations in the media release. He was subsequently charged with another count of first-degree felony robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, Robertson faces 5 to 99 years or life and up to a $10,000 fine for each charge of first-degree aggravated robbery, and two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine for the charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, according to Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man suspected in robberies arrested