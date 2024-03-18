Man suspected of providing drugs leading to likely overdoses, death in Whatcom Jail identified

A 38-year-old man already incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail is suspected of providing drugs to two other prisoners in his housing area, resulting in one man’s death and another man being taken to the hospital following suspected overdoses last week.

The Bellingham Police Department has identified the person who provided the drugs leading to the suspected overdoses as Angel Leffingwell, of Everett, according to Megan Peters, a spokesperson for Bellingham police.

Leffingwell was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance homicide and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, Peters said.

Leffingwell was already incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail on unrelated charges, after he fled from deputies following a traffic stop on Chuckanut Drive in late February. Following the traffic stop, law enforcement found a ripped-open bag of methamphetamine and two blue pills suspected to be fentanyl in Leffingwell’s vehicle. They also found suspected meth on Leffingwell after he was detained, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

Leffingwell has been incarcerated in the downtown Whatcom County Jail since Feb. 25, in lieu of $60,000 bail with a $6,000 cash alternative, according to jail and Whatcom County Superior Court records.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andre Haas was found dead in his cell in the Whatcom County Jail around 10:30 a.m. on March 13 from a suspected drug overdose. Haas’ cellmate, a 28-year-old man who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s hospital for treatment of a suspected overdose, The Herald previously reported.

A current update on the man’s status was not immediately available Monday morning, March 18.

A maximum security housing unit, or cell block, in the downtown Whatcom County Jail in Bellingham, Wash.

Leffingwell was the only inmate in the common area of the housing unit, or cellblock, in the Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday, March 13, while everyone else was in their respective cells. Leffingwell allegedly went back and forth between his cell and the cell where Haas and another man were housed, Peters, with Bellingham police, said.

Around 10:18 a.m., an uninvolved person also incarcerated in the housing unit pushed an alert to summon Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputies. When deputies arrived, they found Haas and his cellmate unconscious and unresponsive, Peters said.

Deputies and members of the jail’s medical team attempted to use Narcan, or naloxone, and CPR to revive Haas, but were unsuccessful. Narcan is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, such as oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl, and is often used during suspected opioid overdoses.

Haas was pronounced dead at the jail, The Herald previously reported.

His cellmate was taken to the hospital. As of Friday, his identity had not yet been released by law enforcement.

While aid was being given to Haas and his cellmate, Leffingwell was secured, Peters, the police spokesperson, said.

Haas’ death and the circumstances surrounding how Leffingwell obtained the drugs are under investigation by the Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Response Team, or LEMART, which is a multi-jurisdictional investigation team.

This is a developing story and will be updated.