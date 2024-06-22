Man suspected in deadly overnight shooting in Arlington Heights arrested

Pittsburgh police say they’ve arrested a man suspected in a deadly shooting on Arlington Avenue early Monday morning.

According to police, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit detectives and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested Jason Ingram, 37, without incident.

Ingram is suspected in the death of Shawn Marcus Czeczely, 53, who was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

>>> Fatal overnight shooting in Arlington Heights under investigation; victim identified

Ingram is facing several charges, including criminal homicide, criminal attempt - criminal homicide, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Ingram was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and awaits a preliminary hearing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Julie Chrisley’s sentence on fraud allegations vacated by appeals court Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida Intoxicated man steals yacht on Allegheny River, police say VIDEO: Balloon release held in honor of man who drowned in Beaver County creek DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts