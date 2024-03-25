Man suspected of 9 car break-ins, 2 car thefts in Tewksbury sought by police

Police are warning residents to remain vigilant after a string of car break-ins and thefts in Tewksbury.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday morning, officers responding to a report of a stolen car on Charme Road found that one resident’s car was missing while several other residents reported their vehicles had been broken into overnight, according to Chief Ryan Columbus.

Surveillance video from a home in the neighborhood shows the suspect entering a vehicle in the driveway.

The suspect is described as a 5′10″ tall male wearing a yellow/orange hooded sweatshirt with a blue jacket, dark-colored pants, white and black sneakers, and bright green gloves. Later on Monday morning, the suspect was caught on video using a stolen credit card in Chelmsford, according to authorities.

Police say in addition to the Charme Road calls, they later responded to Pupkis Road where the stolen car from Charme Road had been dumped and a different car had been stolen. Additional residents also reported their vehicles were broken into.

In total, authorities say they’ve received nine reports of car break-ins and two reports of stolen vehicles.

Investigators believe the same suspect attempted to break into cars on Charme Road, Pupkis Road, and Heath Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents or anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.

Chief Ryan Columbus would also like to share the following safety tips about preventing car thefts or break-ins:

Always be sure to lock your vehicle

Never leave car keys or house keys in the vehicle

Never leave valuables in the vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

