Man Survives 50-Feet Fall Off Bridge After Getting Hit By A Car, Swims To Shore With Broken Leg

An Idaho man survived a 50-feet fall off a bridge after he was hit by a car on his way home.

Steven Tyler Arrasmith was driving his truck from Oregon to Idaho on the Snake River Bridge Monday when he noticed a car parked with its blinkers, blocking traffic, and decided to get out and see what was going on.

“I put my vehicle in park and put flashers and went to go check on them,” said Arrasmith who is CPR and first aid certified. “I wanted to make sure everyone was okay. I started walking towards the vehicle.”

That’s when Arrasmith heard a loud noise and before he knew it he was clinging onto the side of the bridge for dear life.

“I heard a loud screech and I turned and looked and I saw someone smash into the jeep I was driving,” Arrasmith told InsideEdition.com.

The jeep hit the cement before hitting Arrasmith, breaking his ribs and femur and sending him over the edge of the bridge.

“I tried to hang onto the cement barrier for like ten seconds and then I went feet first. As I was falling I made sure to know where the Oregon side was because I was going to swim,” said Arrasmith

All he could think about when he hit the water was his son, he said. He immediately said he started swimming for the shore.

“The only thing that was going into my head was I want to get home and see my son. My main goal was I am not going to die on this river,” said Arrasmith.

He made it within 5 minutes to the shore and once he heard police he started screaming for help.

"I noticed the bottom of my left leg was flopping around,” he said.

Arrasmith was transported to the hospital where he had surgery that night.

“I am recovering alright. I am using crutches and a walker," he said.

