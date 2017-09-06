A Man Is Suing Whole Foods After Eating A Dangerous Piece Of Chicken

From Delish

Whole Foods is now facing a lawsuit after a man recently alleged that a Las Vegas branch of the grocery store sold him a chicken with rocks in it.

According to TMZ, Dr. Albert Liu is suing Whole Foods after claiming that he broke two teeth after biting into a rotisserie chicken that had two rocks inside of its gizzard. Before filing a lawsuit, Dr. Liu claims that he went to the store's manager, who apologized to him and suggested that he file a report. The next day, a different store manager told Dr. Liu that the chicken shouldn't have been sold to him in the first place.

Whole Foods Market is being sued because one of their chickens ate rocks. Posted by TMZ on Monday, September 4, 2017

As odd as it may sound, it's actually a pretty common thing for chickens to eat rocks. That's likely why TMZ writes that Dr. Liu might not be too lucky if he plans on winning this lawsuit. According to legal information network HG.org, some lawsuits have failed when it comes to items that can "reasonably be anticipated" in food. In addition to that, TMZ reports that some states even have laws stating that if a grocery store or restaurant sells a product containing an "indigenous" item that ends up injuring the customer, the customer might not have much of a case on their hands. So since it's a known fact that chickens eat rocks, Dr. Liu's case might not be able to hold up in court as well as it would if he had eaten, say, a piece of chicken with a human body part in it. (Gross, right?)

Whole Foods has yet to issue a response to the incident.

