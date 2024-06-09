Man suffers medical emergency while in VBSO custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate was hospitalized after an incident at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center (VBCC).

On Tuesday, June 4, Rolin G. Hill, 34, suffered a medical emergency shortly after he was restrained by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Hill arrived at the correctional center around 7:15 p.m. Police brought Hill in on three charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Hill was denied bond by a magistrate and booked into the VBCC at 8:20 p.m. According to officials, Hill became uncooperative and combative during the booking process which prompted deputies to restrain him.

Around 8:45 p.m., Hill experienced a medical emergency and medical aid was rendered by deputies and jail medical staff before he was transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

At this time Hill remains hospitalized, he was released from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office (VBSO) custody on Wednesday, June 5.

“We are investigating the incident with Rolin Hill and are committed to a full and comprehensive investigation, which is why I have asked Virginia State Police to conduct an independent review. I cannot comment on the specific facts of the case at this time due to the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation. As always, I am committed to full transparency with the community and will be open with the findings when the investigation is complete,” said Sheriff Rocky Holcomb.

The VBSO Professional Standards Office is investigating the incident. Additionally, Sheriff Holcomb has requested that the Virginia State Police conduct an independent third-party investigation.

