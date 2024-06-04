Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting that caused Newtown Pike to be closed

A major Lexington artery was shut down during rush hour Tuesday, as the Lexington Police Department investigated a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police found the man suffering from one or more gunshot wounds when they were called to the 500 block of Newtown Pike in reference to a shooting at about 4:35 p.m., said Lexington police Lt. Paul Boyles.

The scene is across the street from Bluegrass Community and Technical College, but police do not believe it was directly tied to the campus, he said.

Boyles did not have any information about a possible suspect, but he said police believe the shooting was “a targeted incident” and not a random act.

All of Newtown Pike was closed in both directions for about half an hour while police investigated. Outbound lanes had reopened by 5 p.m., and Boyles said one lane of inbound Newtown Pike was open as of about 7 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them. Lexington police can be reached at at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.