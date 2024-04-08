Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Columbia car dealership

Police are investigating a shooting at a car dealership that led to a chase and left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to a post from the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 3 p.m. to the JT’s Kia at 180 Greystone Blvd.

“(A) male suspect drove away from the scene, taking officers on a police pursuit through downtown,” Columbia police said.

The man was detained after he crashed into a backyard on the 2200 block of Shady Lane, Columbia police said.

The man’s name has not been released, but multiple charges are pending.

The pursuit also included a collision at North Main Street and Prescott Road involving a Columbia police patrol car and two other vehicles. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

“All parties involved were taken to a local hospital. The officer suffered a leg injury,” Columbia Police said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.