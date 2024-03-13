Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Dayton supermarket

Mar. 13—A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting at a Dayton supermarket Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at 3:34 p.m. at the Cornell Meat King Supermarket, 3509 Cornell Drive.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that there was a man shot in front of the supermarket and that the shooter was leaving.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 45-year-old man injured, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. He was transported to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

The Dayton Police Department's Violent Offender is handling the investigation.

Anyone with informaton on the shooting should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can also submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.