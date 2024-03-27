Man suffers gunshot wound in shooting Tuesday night in Springfield

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Tuesday night where one person suffered a gunshot wound.

One person is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting late Tuesday night. The Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in Springfield around 10 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement officers are working to identify the suspect. Authorities ask the public to submit tips to the ECSO at 912-754-3449.

This is a developing story.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Suspect unknown in late night shooting in Springfield