Man who suffered medical emergency and died at Thurston County rest area identified

A Vancouver, Washington, man died Monday morning at a Thurston County rest area on Interstate 5, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 11:30 a.m., a father discovered his son, Richard J. Fulton, 58, was unresponsive in the front passenger seat of their vehicle at the Maytown rest area on southbound I-5, troopers say.

State Department of Transportation units were on scene and attempted to revive the man, according to State Patrol.

Emergency responders arrived and continued to provide aid before the man was finally pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office identified the man.