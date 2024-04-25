Man Sues Dealership After Loaner Car Gets Reported as Stolen

Jamie Rodgers says he was terrified when cops pulled him over. The armed cops believed Rodgers stole the Kia SUV. The car he was driving was reported stolen by a California Kia dealership. However, the car was not stolen. It was a loaner vehicle that Rodgers and his wife say the dealer gave them to use while their car was having extensive repairs. Now, the couple is suing the dealership, which denies their allegations. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret has more.

