Man stuck under vehicle after pursuit, shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is hospitalized and three others were detained after a pursuit in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers responded to shots fired at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of College and Franklin Avenues.

Upon arrival, officers say they located shell casings in the roadway and some other video that indicated a shooting took place at a residence. A little while after a vehicle entered the neighborhood that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and ensued a pursuit.

Investigators say a police helicopter followed the vehicle as it sped away, getting on the freeway and attempting to exit off Highway 180 on Cedar Avenue. The driver ultimately lost control and crashed into a ponding basin.

According to police, one of the suspects ended up stuck underneath the suspect’s vehicle when it crashed. They provided medical aid to the suspect and he was transported to the hospital.

Detectives say they were able to detain the four individuals, described as men in their 20s and 30s. They also located two firearms in the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.