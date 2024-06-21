Man struggling with homelessness reflects on closure of Salvation Army shelter

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “I’m basically struggling with housing, struggling with transportation. Communication is a problem,” said Thomas Helms, who has struggled with homelessness in Gastonia.

For whatever reason, Helms says he was denied housing at the Salvation Army and has learned to live on the street in constant survival mode, washing car windshields if drivers let him.

“I’m out here trying to eat. That’s my day-to-day,” he told Queen City News.

In about a month, other people will face that same reality after the Salvation Army announced they intend to close the emergency shelter, and only offer services they currently have, such as food assistance, case management, financial help and clothing.

“None of that is going to end,” said Salvation Army’s Major David Phelps. “We’re still going to be providing assistance to anyone who comes to our door. It’s just that the emergency sheltering piece will no longer be there.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Inventory Count tracks homelessness across the country. Its latest report from 2023 states that at one point in time, 158 people were staying in emergency shelters in Gaston and Lincoln counties; however, many would say that number isn’t an accurate reflection of the real problem at hand.

Currently, 75% of the people in the Salvation Army’s shelter have a job, and housing one person for a year costs them $10,000.

“Through 70 different community leaders, we realized there’s a more cost-effective strategic way of battling homelessness than just emergency sheltering, which is really just putting a band-aid on the issue,” Phelps said.

Helms wishes a band-aid was enough. He has a record and a history of drug use, but he dreams of the day he’s not living on the street, and he battles the devil on his shoulder, telling him to just give up.

“The thing is, if they lose this resource, then what do we got to do?” asked Helms. “We got to absolutely take what we got to have? That’s not the case. We can’t do that. It’s against the law, right?”

Without the Salvation Army emergency shelter, Helms worries efforts to cut costs will in turn harm the community in other ways.

“I absolutely think the crime rate will go up,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot more strain on the people that actually help the homeless.”

The Salvation Army will stop taking new shelter residents on July 15, and they will stop housing people entirely on August 31. They say they’ll continue to work with shelter residents in the meantime to develop a transition plan and explore other housing options.

