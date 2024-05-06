Man struck by vehicle in east Bakersfield: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a major injury traffic collision in east Bakersfield Sunday.

On May 5, one person was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Pioneer and Brentwood Drives. Around 3:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area regarding a vehicle had struck a pedestrian, according to the CHP Traffic Incident page. The victim was reportedly suffering from major injuries after the collision. A bicycle was seen smashed and destroyed at the intersection.

The Kern County Fire Department and an ambulance unit also responded to the incident. The state of the victim is currently unknown.

Officials are investigating this incident.

Check back later for details regarding this incident.

