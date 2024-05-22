Man struck by subway in Queens; No. 7 train severely delayed: MTA

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was struck by a subway train in Queens Wednesday afternoon, causing delays to the No. 7 train, officials said.

No. 7 trains are experiencing severe delays in both directions after the person was struck at 74th Street and Broadway in Jackson Heights, according to the MTA.

Transit officials are urging subway riders to use alternate routes. There is currently no subway service between Flushing-Main St and Queensboro Plaza. Riders can use Q32, Q48, and Q60 buses, LIRR, E, F, M, N, R, and W trains as replacements.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

