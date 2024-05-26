Man struck by police car in Brownsville, in critical condition: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was in critical condition after being struck by a police car in Brownsville, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Police were on patrol near Sutter Avenue and Ralph Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when they saw a man point a firearm at a woman during an argument outside a store, according to the NYPD.

Police chased the man, who was on foot, in their police car, Chell said. The man threw his gun before the officers tried to cut the man off and struck him with their car, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

Just last weekend, police fatally struck a man who was trying to cross the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. A week before, police fatally shot a man in East Flatbush who they said had pointed a gun at another person.

