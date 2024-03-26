Man struck, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run; Pueblo police seek help finding suspect

Pueblo police are seeking the public's help in investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a man was found dead on March 16.

Officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. that day on a report of someone lying in the roadway in the 100 block of North Troy Avenue, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release.

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN



Police say that the man was walking across the street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man was declared dead on scene by rescue personnel and Pueblo PD's traffic division was called out to investigate.

Neither the vehicle nor the driver have been located.

Anyone with information on the case is asked by Pueblo PD to contact Cpl. Timme at 719-553-2423. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information leading to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

